These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Rebecca Shyann Newberry, 21, 300 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, battery.
Joshua Kaine Gilman, 30, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of violation of drug court.
Joshua James Whitfield, 38, Pendleton, booked at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, battery against a public safety official.
Michael D. Cebellos-Miller, 37, Department of Correction, Pendleton, booked at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, battery against a public safety official.
Andrew Nathan Troup, 20, Avon, booked at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Dantavis Lamarcusi Shannon, 35, Department of Correction, Pendleton, booked at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
Benjamin Lucas Jones, 31, Elwood, booked at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Dashawn Gregory Ragsdale McCoy, 20, Clarksville, booked at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
Vatravion Adonnis Steen, 19, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
Jacob James York, 36, 4900 block of Dawn Street, Anderson, booked at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Aaparesisasia Venriquia-India Beard, 24, 2700 block of Apache Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, burglary and theft.
Jaron Lamar Dozier, 32, Indianapolis, booked at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.