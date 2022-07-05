Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 224, total in custody 363.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail June 28 through Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jimmy Joe Beeman, 52, 1003 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 8:48 a.m. June 28, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operating or permitting operation of a vehicle without financial responsibility while having prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Carrie Lynn Bell, 38, 100 block of East Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 9:46 a.m. June 28, harassment.
• Amber Lynn Howell, 30, 1700 block of South Walnut Street, Muncie. Booked 11:34 a.m. June 28, violation of probation.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler II, 24, 800 block of Brown-Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 11:37 a.m. June 28, two counts failure to appear.
• Dustin J Regenold, 39, 3600 block of Westfield Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:12 p.m. June 28, two counts theft/shoplifting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Kelsey Dawn Hunt, 31, 1100 block of Shelby Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:18 p.m. June 28, possession of a Sub-Schedule I controlled substance.
• Michael Van Jackson, 46, 400 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:46 p.m. June 28, theft/.larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Haley Nicole Wykoff, 26, 400 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:32 p.m. June 28, failure to appear.
• Randall Lloyd Hoel, 58, 1300 block of South N Street, Elwood. Booked 2:37 p.m. June 28, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Jordan Daniel Brown, 36, 2300 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:21 p.m. June 28, invasion of privacy.
• Ibrahim Issa Souleimane, 25, 300 block of West Essex Lane, Fort Wayne. Booked 4:59 p.m. June 28, resisting law enforcement.
• Bradley Allen Yeagy, 28, 100 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:48 p.m. June 28, theft/pocketpicking with a value between $750 and $50,000 and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Cody Allen Wilhelm, 36, 3600 block of Oakwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:19 p.m. June 28, assisting a criminal, receiving stolen property, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, theft from a motor vehicle with a value between $750 and $50,000 and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Ashley Lee Batler, 36, 3500 block of Hawthorne road, Anderson. Booked 10:55 p.m. June 28, two counts violation of drug court.
• Crystal Danae Buford, 31, 1000 block of East Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5 a.m. June 29, battery with no/minor injury; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph Dale Terry, first block of South Superior Street, Orestes. Booked 7:30 a.m. June 29, four counts failure to appear.
• Shakarla Anei Kelley, 29, 1500 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. June 29, failure to appear.
• Standel Zysean Bobo, 19, 2600 block of Perry Avenue, South Bend. Booked 5:43 p.m. June 29, domestic battery.
• Joel Thomas Meyer, 41, 1000 block of Silver Court, Anderson. Booked 7:40 p.m. June 29, battery against a public safety official, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Kenneth Stephen Robinson Jr., 33, 8100 block of South Evening Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:20 p.m. June 29, fraud, identity deception and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Michael Deleno Lamarr Bounds, 42, 6100 block of South Hunters Run, Pendleton. Booked 9:29 p.m. June 29, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, residential entry, criminal trespass and giving a false report on the commission of a crime.
• Alexis Christine Bair, 25, 3900 block of Windsor Way, Anderson. Booked 10:09 p.m. June 29, failure to appear; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance; possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lela Rochelle Buck, 48, 900 block of Avalon Lane, Chesterfield. Booked 10:17 p.m. June 29, violation of probation.
• Daniel N Hijar-Orta, 43, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 10:43 p.m. June 29, violation of probation, violation of suspended sentence, two counts violation of work release, escape from lawful detention and resisting law enforcement.
• Brandon Isaac Rutherford, 24, 500 block of West Pearl Street, Lebanon. Booked 1:12 a.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence and two counts failure to appear.
• Drew Allen St. Clair, 24, 2100 block of North County Road 400 West, Anderson. Booked 2:05 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Andrew Jerrold Anthony, 27, 1600 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 4:35 a.m. Thursday, theft/larceny with a value of at least $50,000.
• Britney Leeann Eicks, 21, 3900 block of Windsor Way, Amderson. Booked 9:46 a.m. Thursday, robbery, theft of a firearm and theft/larceny with a value to $750.
• Collin Andrew Matson, 24, 3900 block of Windsor Way, Anderson. Booked 9:52 a.m. June 29, violation of probation, robbery and theft of a firearm.
• Eric Louis Tate, 36, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 10L53 a.m. Thursday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Matthew Andrew Morris, 38, 700 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:56 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Briar Austin Lifford, 22, 2700 block of Jackson street, Anderson. Booked 2:-07 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Charlene Marie Clark, 200 block of North County Road 600 East, Elwood. Booked 3:52 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Kyle Duane Welsh, 27, 900 block of East Eighth Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:16 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Taylor Wayne Rardin, 29, 2900 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 5:42 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and battery with bodily injury.
• Jonathon David Pitts, 37, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Bookefd 7:59 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Julio Cesar Galindo-Montes, 31, 2700 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 8:35 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operator never licensed; and habitual traffic offender, lifetime.
• Montana Adam Beno Collins, 26, 3500 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked 8:40 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear, violation of probation, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, residential entry and criminal mischief with property damage valued at less than $750.
• Barry Alexander Reynolds, 32, 400 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked 11:10 p.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent/child and possession of syringe.
