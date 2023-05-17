Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Andy Jay King, 49, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Dantae De’Shaw Williams, 38, Muncie, booked at 9:59 p.m., Tuesday, court commitment.
Mallory Renee Draper, Frankton, booked at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.
Michael Ryan Rowe, 35, homeless, booked at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe and hold for another jurisdiction.
Michel Keith Aldridge, 36, 2000 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Dustin Wayne Bass, 46, homeless, Anderson, booked at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of court commitment and hold for another jurisdiction.
Robert Louis Miller III, 28, Elwood, booked at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Brant Michael Barker, 39, Elwood, booked at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, arson, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
Kylee D. Williams, 30, Alexandria, booked at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of traffic, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
Phoenix Michael Huffman, 28, 1200 block of North County Road 400 East, Anderson, booked at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.