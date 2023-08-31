Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Ryan Bradley Book, 32, 1100 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, auto theft.
Samantha Wicker, 30, 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, battery against a public safety official.
Harlan Ray Flake, 37, Indianapolis, booked at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment and hold for another jurisdiction.
Tony Lee Page, 43, Alexandria, booked at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, battery.
Jamie Lee High, 51, Elwood, booked at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, theft.
Neal Leroy Fippen, 49, 2200 block of Sherman Street, Anderson, booked at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic violator lifetime, nonsupport of a dependent and failure to appear.
Douglas Allen Bergfeld, 64, 1600 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
Daniel James Hayes, 29, Pendleton, booked at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday, possession of child pornography, child exploitation and probation violation.
Jacob Eli Bryan, 31, Muncie, booked at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, trafficking with an inmate, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and hold for another jurisdiction.