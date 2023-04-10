These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
John Edward Downs, 65, Rushville, booked at 10:27 a.m. Friday, probation violation.
Michael Leroy Thompson, 51, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:03 p.m. Friday, two counts of probation violation and four counts of violation of suspended sentence.
Aaron Lee Pine, 32, Yorktown, booked at 5:39 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions.
Autumn Rose Littell, 26, Alexandria, booked at 10:30 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of drug court.
Ricky Eugene Stansberry II, 37, Frankton, booked at 12:49 a.m. Saturday, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.
Kyle Christine Hatcher, 37, Fort Wayne, booked at 4:11 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Christina Dawn Swan, 45, Pendleton, booked at 12:26 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
Kevin Scott Thompson, 51, Alexandria, booked at 2:07 p.m. Saturday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Jason Tyler Ludington, 26, 100 block of Jackson Street, booked at 4:03 p.m. Saturday, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, leaving scene of a property damage accident.
Douglas Henry Johnson, 58, 1100 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, battery with a deadly weapon.
Gabriel Autumn Cates, 38, Markleville, booked at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, three counts of violation of drug court, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage, false identity statement and failure to appear.
Michelle Marie Payne, 37, Alexandria, booked at 12 :34 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Gavin Lee Carr, 21, 3600 block of County Road 200 West, Anderson, booked at 2:39 a.m. Sunday, escape and failure to appear.
Savannah Paige Ruvolo, 27, 1500 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, two counts of domestic battery.
Trystan Matthew Porter, 18, 1500 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:43 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Lamont Albert Deleston, 31, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson, booked at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Aaron Daniel Simmons, 38, Middletown, booked at 7:32 p.m. Sunday, two counts of contempt of court.
Michael Timothy Whitham, 37, Waxahachie, Texas, booked at 12:53 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Kyle Lee Amos, 35, 900 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:37 a.m. Monday, theft, escape and violation of suspended sentence.