These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Donald Taiwain Shell, 44, 1700 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Kent Allen Pavey, 53, Jonesboro, booked at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
Kevin Michael Hall, 47, Pierceton, booked at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of contempt of court.
Joshua B. Smith, 43, 2500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.
Eric Tyler Troutman,37, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of re-entry court.
Manpreet Singh, 26, New York, NY, booked at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, rape.
Korben Aeron Slayton, 25, Elwood, booked at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of drug court.
Bruce Michael Longnecker, 27, Elwood, booked at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug, possession of a syringe, parole violation, two counts of probation violation.
Alex Donald Harnish, 20, Elwood, booked at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Angela Jo Claybaugh, 43, Elwood, booked at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine.
Maya Lynn Faulstich, 24, 1100 block of East 30th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, possession of marijuana, dealing of marijuana, possession of a syringe, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Wade Turner Jackson Jr., 34, 1100 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, invasion of privacy and criminal mischief.