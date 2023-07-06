Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Ricky Lee Simpson Jr., 30, Alexandria, booked at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Benjamin Garrett Stroud, 43, 700 block of Geeting Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of theft.
William Thomas Moore, 68, 1600 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
Aiyana A. Baymon, 18, 1400 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of domestic battery.