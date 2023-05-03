These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Andrew David Alexander, 42, 1400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent.
Stephen Allen Warren, 47, North Vernon, booked at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Aaron Phillip Smith, 39, Elwood, booked at 5:54 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and intimidation.