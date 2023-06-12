These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
David William Pierce, 24, 100 block of South Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:36 a.m. Friday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Noel Hail Dillow Jr., 24, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 11:04 a.m. Friday, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, escape, two counts of probation violation.
Joshua Stephen Pate, 30, 900 block of Park Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:37 p.m. Friday, two counts of battery against a public safety official, domestic battery, strangulation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Danny Lee Roland, 63, Winslow, booked at 3:47 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Caleb Sean Pickel, 23, 4300 block of Brenda Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:48 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Daemauze Jaquan Red, 19, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:15 p.m. Friday, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Aaron Fitzgerald Lucky, 49, 1500 block of East 43rd Street, Anderson, booked at 9:26 p.m. Friday, violation of pre-trial release.
Anthony J. Nevins, 65, Pendleton, booked at 3:31 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and strangulation.
James Stephen Turner, 38, 600 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:21 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
Stacy Nichole Oakes, 52, homeless, booked at 9:43 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
Patrick Cole Jr., 28, 2100 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson, booked at 10:44 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, two counts of probation violation and parole violation.
Jazzmar Michael Pearson, 38, 100 block of West County Road 600 North, Anderson, booked at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, two counts of probation violation.
Elizabeth Carolin Perez, 31, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 6:28 p.m. Saturday, contempt of court and probation violation.
Landon Hunter Haggerty, 21, Plymouth, booked at 8:06 p.m. Saturday, battery against a public safety official.
Elijah Conner Dunn, 24, 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and implied consent refusal.
Shane Michael Smith, 30, 4200 block of East County Road 150 South, Anderson, booked at 12:56 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and interference with reporting of a crime.
David Tilton Trueblood, 59, Chesterfield, booked at 4:17 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and failure to appear.
Luis Alberto Sandoval Morales, 38, 3500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:56 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
Jacob Lee Hearn, 27, Sharpsville, booked at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, violation of work release.
Virgil Shane McGuire, 35, 5000 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:02 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Rodney Leon Andrews, 27, Elwood, booked at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.
Eric Wade Hazelwood, 45, Sheridan, booked at 10:32 p.m. Sunday, probation violation and contempt of court.