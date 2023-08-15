Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Lucas Shane Bogle, 28, 400 block of Fullark Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:13 p.m. Monday, auto theft.
Charles Hoston Fleming, 46, 2900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:47 p.m. Monday, contempt of court and hold for another jurisdiction.
Arthur Ringgold Taggart, 22, Pendleton, booked at 4:50 p.m. Monday, court commitment and hold for another jurisdiction.
Stacey Suzanne Hamlett, 49, 500 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 5:06 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Alfredo Ortiz-Santiago, 38, 2100 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 5:09 p.m. Monday, rape, domestic battery, confinement and interference with reporting a crime.
Anthony Lee Colar Jr., 32, Indianapolis, booked at 8:41 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Destiny Dawn Dehart, 41, Elwood, booked at 10:41 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, false informing, dealing paraphernalia and probation violation.
Linnie Lee Balfour, 38, Indianapolis, booked at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, false identity statement, possession of a syringe and deception.
Olivia Louise LaRue, 39, Muncie, booked at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine, driving with a suspended license, dealing in a controlled substance, false identity statement and identity deception.