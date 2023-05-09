These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Julie L. Guilliam, 42, Noblesville, booked at 9:19 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and hold for another jurisdiction.
Dena Marie Youngblood, 48, 2700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:54 a.m. Monday, stalking, intimidation and harassment.
Joseph Martin Jones, 57, 1100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:22 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Joel Q. Redding, 19, 500 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:30 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, residential entry and inference with reporting of a crime.
Summer Michelle Hall, 46, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 7:26 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and seven counts of failure to appear.
Reginald Lashawn Hill, 50, 3100 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:31 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.