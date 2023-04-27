Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point on Wednesday to Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Deandrea Shamar Anderson, 29, 2600 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson, booked at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine.
Scott Allen Eubanks, 57, Camby, booked at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, four counts of invasion of privacy with prior convictions.
Robert Andrew Beeler, 29, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, battery against public safety official.
Shawn Allen Wilson, 36, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday, aggravated battery.
William E. Dickerson, 34, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, battery.
Carolyn Danica Ancil-Thomas, 48, 1300 block of East Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Holly Kay Shaul, 36, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Anthony Joseph Sharpe, 41, Lapel, booked at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday, theft, contempt of court, violation of sanctions, resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
Travis Lee Leisure, 45, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic offender, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of work release and hold for another jurisdiction.
Brandon Allen Pulley, 30, Markleville, booked at 12:14 a.m. Thursday, strangulation, intimidation, domestic battery and failure to appear.
James Rembert Jr., 44, St. Paul, MN, booked at 1:29 a.m. Thursday, four counts of probation violation and parole violation.
Richard Ryan Rhodes, 44, Elwood, booked at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of confinement.