These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Roger Lynn Edens III, 19, Elwood, booked at 8:09 a.m. Monday, rape, rape by force and sexual battery.
Thomas Marvin Fairer Jr., 40, Muncie, booked at 10:25 a.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Lorrie Ruth Wyatt, 45, Elwood, booked at 12:40 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
Jesse Aaron Turner, 31, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson, booked at 2:13 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Joseph Martin Jones, 57, 1100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:21 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
William Robert Simmonds, 30, 500 block of Vinyard Street, Anderson, booked at 2:46 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Jennifer Dawn Wilson, 59, Muncie, booked at 3:37 p.m. Monday, possession of cocaine and two counts of prescription fraud.
Alan Travis Gideon, 26, Spiceland, booked at 4:43 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Susan Diane Gomez, 55, Hartsville, booked at 6:55 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Daniel A. Nowlin, 40, Pendleton, booked at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and lifetime habitual traffic offender.