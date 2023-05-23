Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Briar Austin Lifford, 23, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 8:33 a.m. Monday, probation violation and violation of suspended sentence.
Robert Aaron Edward Yeary, 31, Indianapolis, booked at 11:13 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, violation of suspended sentence, two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Joseph Harold Wayne Jones, 45, 1100 block of Brookline, Anderson, booked at 2:37 p.m. Monday, two counts of court commitment.
Alberto Perez, 34, Bunker Hill, booked at 2:48 p.m. Monday, two counts of court commitment.
Akill Mandel Hunt, 23, 5000 block of Dawn Street, Anderson, booked at 3:19 p.m. Monday, battery, neglect of a dependent and probation violation.
Roy Eugene Doss, 33, 400 block of West 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:08 p.m. Monday, criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm, intimidation, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of probation violation.
Denver Charles Hamilton, 28, Columbus, booked at 7:44 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, possession of a syringe, two counts of hold for another jurisdiction. Zachariah Allen Caswell, 33, 200 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 8:46 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of violation of work release and contempt of court.