Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point on Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Frederick Lavell Edmond, 47, Pendleton, booked at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and dealing a controlled substance.
Engai M. Maul, 51, Pendleton, booked at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine.
Matthew Scott Hampton, 46, Pendleton, booked at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday, battery against a public safety official.
Jacob Eugene Stansberry, 48, Alexandria, booked at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions.
Nathan Brent Gillam, 32, 1700 block of East 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Kayle Marie Alfrey, 30, 2200 block of George Street, Anderson, booked at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of probation violation and failure to appear.
Lacey Nicole David, 40, Marion, booked at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
Cody Dawson Estes, 37, 1800 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Willie Johnson IV, 34, 2200 block of Forkner Street, Anderson, booked at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft, domestic battery, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
Joseph Richard Allen Gallamore, 31, 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.