These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Cody Anthony Baker, 31, 200 block of Hopper Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:19 p.m. Monday, two counts of domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Martha Lou Neata-Skehan, 68, 100 block of Elizabeth Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:13 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Kyrell Dar’tez Cole, 20, 1900 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:35 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Jeffrey Allen Batio, 52, Albany, booked at 4:36 p.m. Monday, burglary and theft.
Shawn Nathan Bixby, 43, Elwood, booked at 4:50 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Elliott Antoine Manuel, 46, Gary, booked at 5:02 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Travis Neil Sewell, 36, Dunkirk, booked at 5:36 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Cory Eugene Amick Sr., 28, Elwood, booked at 5:58 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, parole violation and probation violation.
Christian Anne High, 25, Elwood, booked at 11:30 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.
Brian Scott Neal, 53, Alexandria, booked at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, intimidation and probation violation.
Kameron Scott Addington, 33, Pendleton, booked at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, confinement and domestic battery.
Antonio Rashon Smith, 38, 3000 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and battery on a public safety official.
Dennis Williams Goble, 73, 2600 block of Shawnee Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:54 a.m. Tuesday, pointing a firearm.
Larry Howard Beeman, 60, Elwood, booked at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a legend drug and four counts of probation violation.