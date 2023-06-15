Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
David Alden Waymire, 28, Tipton, booked at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Renee Amber Parker, 37, Elwood, booked at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, pointing a firearm and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Larry G. Addison, 54, Markleville, booked at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Shawn Robert McClelland, 40, 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Samantha Ann Madore, 37, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Billie Jo Goodnight, 44, homeless, booked at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.