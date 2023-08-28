These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Zentrail N. Ejiasa, 18, Marion, booked at 11:32 a.m. Friday, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and hold for another jurisdiction.
Levi Owen Griffee, 33, 200 block of East Plum Street, Anderson, booked at 4:06 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
Autin Lee Lokey, 23, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 4:56 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions, failure to return to lawful detention, resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
Tate Andrew Hamm, 20, Alexandria, booked at 7:47 p.m. Friday, sexual misconduct with a minor.
Kenyana Ka Mae West, 25, 400 block of Champions Court, Anderson, booked at 8:32 p.m. Friday, two counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of confinement, two counts of battery against a public safety official, two counts of criminal recklessness and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Dahvonte Tyire Johnson, 31, 1800 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 9:52 p.m. Friday, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, auto theft and probation violation.
Jerald Guy Bowyer, 60, Alexandria, booked at 11:41 p.m. Friday, criminal recklessness with a firearm.
Ashley Nicole Tuttle, 38, Muncie, booked at 12:18 a.m. Saturday, aggravated battery, domestic battery and obstruction of justice.
David Elred Cornett, 25, Muncie, booked at 9:28 a.m. Saturday, court commitment.
Gregory Michael Janes, 34, 2600 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 10:16 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and confinement.
John Keith Gilbert Jr., 42, Fishers, booked at 8:49 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Casey L. Dyer, 40, Jonesboro, booked at 12:32 a.m. Sunday, battery with a deadly weapon and battery.
Kristopher Allen Idlewine, 41, 700 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator, lifetime.
Jordan Mikeal Helms, 26, 2300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, strangulation and domestic battery.
Rodney J. Harrison, 55, Alexandria, booked at 5:14 a.m. Sunday, driving while suspended and probation violation.
Gerritt Earl Taylor, 27, Converse, booked at 5:38 a.m. Sunday, four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of possession of marijuana and two counts of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Brittaney Leigh Ann Parsons, 37, 3300 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson, booked at 9:01 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Matthew J. Laliberte, 3300 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson, booked at 9:34 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Christina Darniece Woods, 31, 2200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:14 p.m. Sunday, battery, strangulation, confinement, two counts of probation violation.
James Harvey Sharpe, 44, Lapel, booked at 2:48 a.m. Monday, three counts of failure to appear.