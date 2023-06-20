These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Matthew Ryan Forman, 34, Beech Grove, booked at 2:06 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
Jeramie Wayne Murdock, 50, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 2:34 p.m. Monday, court commitment and hold for another jurisdiction.
Tye’Rell Le’Mar Brown, 23, Marion, booked at 2:37 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Ricky Lee Swift, 35, Elkhart, booked at 2:59 p.m. Monday, two counts of probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Charles Douglas Keller, 55, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 3:16 p.m. Monday, escape, probation violation, violation of community corrections, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
Garrett Lewis O’Bryant, 28, 2200 block of East 39th Street, Anderson, booked at 5 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence, three counts of violation of sanctions and failure to return to lawful detention.
James Douglas Walker, 43, Jeffersonville, booked at 5:28 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
Ashley Marie Callahan, 31, Seminole Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:05 p.m. Monday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, violation of community corrections, false identity statement.
Randall Mark Davis, 29, Elwood, booked at 11:39 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.