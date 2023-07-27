Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Kyle Alan Buis, 34, Indianapolis, booked at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, two counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Austin David Regenold, 45, homeless, Anderson, booked at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of court commitment.
Bradley Matthew Jefferson, 34, Chicago, IL, booked at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday, rape and battery with a deadly weapon.
Merrill David Dougherty, 43, 1400 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation and failure to appear.
Travis Kane Sullivan, 34, Chesterfield, booked at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, violation of community corrections and failure to return to lawful detention.
Devin Laver Price Sr., 43, Indianapolis, booked at 1:10 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Christopher Michael Sterling, 47, Elwood, booked at 2 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.