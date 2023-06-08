Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nicholas S. Barrett, 37, Indianapolis, booked at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Bracken Skylar Fries, 21, 500 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Charles Leon Bemis, 50, Fairmount, booked at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, violation of community sanctions.
Vatravion Adonnis Steen, 19, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, violation of community sanctions.
Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 33, 200 block of West Webster Street, Anderson, booked at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, escape, resisting law enforcement, probation violation, violation of work release and two counts of failure to appear.
David Edward Cummings, 61, 1500 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.