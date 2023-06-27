These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Anthony Douglas Boden, 31, Tulsa, Oklahoma, booked at 10:45 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Jacob Eugene Stansberry, 48, Alexandria, booked at 11:07 a.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Tyler Dean Campbell, 33, Frankton, booked at 2:51 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, confinement, interference with reporting of a crime and animal cruelty.
Anthony Lee Colar Jr., 32, Indianapolis, booked at 3:28 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Anthony Jay Carter, 48, 1500 block of Fulton Street, Anderson, booked at 3:42 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed, driving with a suspended license.
Kayla Louanne Glumac, 33, homeless, booked at 3:50 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Johnny Ray Angell, 53, Elwood, booked at 5:43 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
Michael Ray Thornburgh, 40, 2400 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 6:16 p.m. Monday, battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Jayme Michelle Dolens, 31, Pendleton, booked at 7:50 p.m. Monday, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, trafficking with an inmate.
Angela Kayleen Sandman, 39, Elwood, booked at 10:43 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and violation of sanctions.
Octavious Devon Anderson, 22, Alexandria, booked at 10:45 p.m. Monday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Dano Thomas Potter, 51, address unknown, booked at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts of probation violation.
Michael Edward Preston Jr., 52, Frankton, booked at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and three counts of probation violation.