These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Monday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Dustin Wayne Bass, 46, homeless, Anderson, booked at 8:45 a.m. Monday, habitual traffic offender, reckless driving, leaving scene of property damage accident and violation of work release.
Spring Marie Minor, 32, 1800 block of East County Road 400 North, Anderson, booked at 2:53 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
David Lee Boylen, 39, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:15 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of work release.
Kenneth Lee Kemp III, 17, 2300 block of Chase Street, Anderson, booked at 5:15 p.m. Monday, battery and possession of a firearm.
Andres Bautista, 32, Frankfort, booked at 6:30 p.m. Monday, three counts of battery on a public safety official.
Jermaine Wayne Murdock, 50, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 6:42 p.m. Monday, two counts of court commitment.
Alberto Perez, 34, Bunker Hill, booked at 6:46 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Landon Tompkins, 27, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 6:52 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
LaShawn Korreese Long, 26, 2600 block of Trade Wind Court, Anderson, booked at 7:18 p.m. Monday, felon in possession of a handgun with a previous conviction, possession of a handgun without a license, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of sanctions, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
Bo Michael Tipton, 50, 3300 block of East County Road 150 North, Anderson, booked at 9:20 p.m. Monday, driving with a suspended license, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Christopher Lee Edmonds, 29, Alexandria, booked at 5:02 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.