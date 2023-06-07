These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jedediah Zachary Cluxton, 35, 1900 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson, booked at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of domestic battery, strangulation and interference in reporting a crime.
Jason Eugene Hood, 40, Anderson, booked at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and probation violation.
Curtis Lamar Anderson, 41, Daleville, booked at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, violation of community corrections.
Christopher Eugene Givens, 42, 1400 block of East County Road 360 North, Anderson, booked at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, three counts of nonsupport of a dependent.
Jacob Dean Adams, 30, 3500 block of Burton Place, Anderson, booked at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Corey Allen Chestnut, 33, 3200 block of Michael Lane, Anderson, booked at 4 p.m. Tuesday, dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine.
Mace Byron Cassell, 51, Kokomo, booked at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, parole violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Courtney Lee Hedding, 32, Fortville, booked at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and interference with reporting of a crime.
Daniel N. Hijar-Orta, 44, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of court commitment.
Raymond John Hackney Sr., 42, 1800 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of drug court.
Chad Kia Warren, 39, Elwood, booked at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Christina Marie Rudd, 37, 2000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry, domestic battery and criminal mischief.