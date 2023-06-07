Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for... Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all central Indiana counties... Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above. For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the Internet at: http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/