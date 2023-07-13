These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
James Michael Eldridge, 31, Indianapolis, booked at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Donald Joseph Howard, 42, 700 block of North Ivanhoe Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
Sean David McGahey, 24, Elwood, booked at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Brian Leroy Sparks, 46, Marion, booked at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Robert Lee Small, 34, Elwood, booked at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
Tyler Joe Clark, 29, Kokomo, booked at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release and failure to appear.
Malaika Anika Bell, 49, Muncie, booked at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, theft, forgery and fraud.
Khalil Bakr-Mustafa Davis, 26, Indianapolis, booked at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Brooke Owen Badger, 35, Elwood, booked at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, escape, violation of suspended sentence and violation of work release.
Kenton Douglas Hughes, 59, 2500 block of East County Road 450 North, Anderson, booked at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, hold for community transition program.
Dayton Allen Bryson, 25, 800 block of Meadowcrest Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, nonsupport of dependent.
Kristy L. Campbell, 43, Indianapolis, booked at 4:19 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, identity deception, possession of a syringe, failure to appear and three counts of hold for another jurisdiction.