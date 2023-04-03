These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Ryan Franklin Rhoades, 39, 2400 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 12:30 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
Tony Allen White, 41, 1100 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 1:09 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Steven Jonathan McElyea, 42, 1800 block of Lakeshore Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:43 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Tanya Rose Bailey, 40, 700 block of North Parkway Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:46 p.m. Friday, theft.
Joseph Harold Wayne Jones, 45, 1100 block of Brookeline, Anderson, booked at 3:44 p.m. Friday, two counts of court commitment.
Cody Wayne Turner, 26, Noblesville, booked at 5:13 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Christopher George Everman Jr., 25, 300 block of East 39th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:04 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
Angela N. Daugherty, 43, 1600 block of East 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:13 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Ryan Eugene Petty, 45, Bluffton, booked at 5:13 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Melissa Rene Gardner, 28, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:03 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Dartavian JR Thomas, 24, 2000 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 11:17 p.m. Saturday, strangulation, domestic battery and inference with the reporting of a crime.
Aaron Keith Robb, 33, Alexandria, booked at 11:33 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Bryce Lee Stapleton, 22, Alexandria, booked at 5:03 a.m. Sunday, battery, domestic battery, intimidation, criminal recklessness and probation violation.
Samuel David Gustin, 29, 5200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 12:53 p.m. Sunday, possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and hold for another jurisdiction.
Darian Jamal Turner, 22, 1200 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:12 p.m. Sunday, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and dealing of marijuana.
Kadyn Allen Zink, 23, Frankfort, booked at 6:33 p.m. Sunday, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Bradley John Schneck, 51, 2100 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 8:24 p.m. Sunday, failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of failure to appear.
Jason Brody Pierce, 44, Alexandria, booked at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
April Lynn Eldridge, 46, Frankton, booked at 12:34 a.m. Monday, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.
Michael Joseph Bush, 33, Indianapolis, booked at 5:35 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.