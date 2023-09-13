These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jasminique Lashon Henderson, 33, 1500 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, intimidation and criminal mischief.
Cody Rigdon, 32, 900 block of College Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Michael De-more Randle, 33, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions.
Milinda Jo Stacy, 48, 6400 block of Raldon Road, Anderson, booked at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug and possession of methamphetamine.
Kyle Robert Jarrell, 24, 1200 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
Breanna K. Eveslage, 24, 1300 block of East 27th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Anthony Nicholas Miazzo, 27, 500 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of work release, probation violation and failure to return to lawful detention.
Eric Michael Twiford, 40, Elwood, booked at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Eric Kriss Runyan, 32, Elwood, booked at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday, stalking and two counts of invasion of privacy.
Scott Ray King, 38, homeless, Anderson, booked at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, domestic battery, neglect of a dependent and violation of community corrections.