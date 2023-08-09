These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Antwoine Z Young, 45, Indiana Department of Correction, booked at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, manufacturing methamphetamine and dealing controlled substance.
Rebecca Kay Needham, 53, 100 block of East Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
Jacob Lee Hearn, 27, Sharpsville, booked at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
Richard TC Lester, 30, Indianapolis, booked at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, violation of community corrections.
Chelsea Rose Flowers, 33, Frankton, booked at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe.
David Randall Abbott II, 45, Elwood, booked at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, public intoxication and two counts of probation violation.
Devon Edward Bricker, 28, 1200 block of West 11{sup}th{/sup} Street, Anderson, booked at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of probation violation.