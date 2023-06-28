These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Alan Lee Perkins, 39, Kokomo, booked at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Michael Robert Rains, 47, 900 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft, habitual traffic offender, operator never licensed and probation violation.
Danny Ray Clingman, 63, Elwood, booked at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Victor James Hood, 32, 1200 block of East 28th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, serious violent felon in possession of a handgun and unlawful carry of a handgun.
Michael Dwayne Pete Jr., 41, Elwood, booked at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.