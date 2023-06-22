These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Shawn Adam Bishop, 30, Elwood, booked at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Jason Andrew Madore, 38, 3000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Danny Keith Gray Jr., 38, 1900 block of West 27th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation and contempt of court.
Phillip Scott Likens, 33, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Erick Scott-Orville Spencer, 28, 7000 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, aggravated battery.
Katelyn Neil Davis, 29, Elwood, booked at 4:01 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.