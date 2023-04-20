These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Renita Tee Goins, 27, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, escape, violation of suspended sentence, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Kanaziah Destinae McCullough, 19, 3500 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with deadly weapon, confinement and intimidation.
Mark Alan Schock, 58, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
James Michael Wright, 37, Swayze, booked at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of work release.
Tammy Lashell Richardson, 51, 3100 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, battery.