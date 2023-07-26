Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Austin Lee Lokey, 23, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, violation of adult day reporting and failure to appear.
Teresa A. Hill, 59, Middletown, booked at 1:27 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, theft of a firearm and possession of a syringe.
Joseph Edward Woods III, 56, 5700 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 2:01 a.m. Sunday, two counts of probation violation.
Taiyonia Donye Willis, 23, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, leaving scene of property damage accident, operator never licensed, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
Chelsee Shiann Graggs, 28, 2200 block of Edgemont Way, Anderson, booked at 6:11 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Marion Keith King, 57, 800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:14 p.m. Sunday, violation of work release.
Jaiden Bishop Tong, 19, Indianapolis, booked at 1:19 a.m. Monday, two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor.
Glen Edward Stutzman, 31, 1100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:42 a.m. Monday, unlawful carry of a handgun, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and public intoxication.
Ashley Lorraina-Ann Harrington, 33, 1100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:45 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine.
Scott Douglas Nelson Jr., 18, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of maintaining a common nuisance.
Zyrelle Marquez Williams, 19, 1300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, battery and two counts of violation of work release.
Jessica Marie Radar, 52, Elwood, booked at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of adult day reporting.
Cody Lee Merritt, 19, 1000 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Harry Richard Iliff, 33, 22000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation and failure to appear.
Preston Lee Lanning, 25, Ingalls, booked at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, battery against a public safety official, intimidation and failure to appear.
Jace Alexander Beeman, 22, Elwood, booked at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Cynthianne Tooley, 37, Pendleton, booked at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic violator.
Tracy Allen Cobb, 53, Chesterfield, booked at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.
Jake’qual Martinez Armstrong, 27, Noblesville, booked at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
Nathan Robert Hyatt, 28, Midway, OH, booked at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, rape and sexual battery.