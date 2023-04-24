These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point on Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Samantha Ann Madore, 37, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 12:11 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
Evin Michael Ray Terrill, 28, Fortville, booked at 12:24 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Jason Andrew Friend, 49, 1200 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson, booked at 2:02 p.m. Friday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Clifton Elliott Almquist, 30, 2000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 4:46 p.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
Lawrence Ooley Wilson II, 30, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 5:02 p.m. Friday, probation violation and violation of work release.
Michael Lee Rogers, 53, 1100 block of East 37th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:27 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
Timothy Lewis Trueblood, 56, 100 block of Scott Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:18 p.m. Friday, burglary and theft.
Derek Ryan Swartz, 29, homeless, Anderson, booked at 12:59 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
John Michael Jaynes, 21, 7100 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 10:54 a.m. Saturday, probation violation.
Jake’qual Martinez Armstrong, 27, Sheridan, booked at 2:13 p.m. Saturday, violation of community transition program.
Nicholas Blake Simmons, 22, 4300 block of Wild Turkey Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Chajana Alexis Berry, 22, 500 block of West 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:31 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
James Alan Ryan, 28, 1200 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 8:37 p.m. Saturday, two counts of burglary, four counts of theft, two counts of resisting law enforcement and two counts of failure to appear.
Harold Ervin Johnson, 59, 800 block of Harter Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 3:03 a.m. Sunday, parole violation.
Glendon Blaine Sturgill, 51, Fortville, booked at 8:18 a.m. Sunday, violation of community sanctions.
Jennifer Dawn Wilson, 59, Muncie, booked at 2:06 p.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine and two counts of prescription fraud.
Shawn Lee Arnold, 48, 1800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, two counts of violation of probation.
Anthony Nicholas Milazzo, 27, 500 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 12:52 a.m. Monday, burglary, theft and probation violation.
Wayne Allen Smith, 45, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, booked at 6:48 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.