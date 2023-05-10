Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point on Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Norman Keith Keel, 40, Noblesville, booked at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Dantavis Lamarcusi Shannon, 35, Pendleton Department of Correction, booked at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of battery against a public safety official.
Keith Lamon Brown Jr., 20, 700 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Dwane Michael Root, 21, Indianapolis, booked at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, parole violation and three counts of court commitment.
Brandon Jerome Lightfoot, 38, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Randy Lee Miller, 33, 2900 block of East County Road 100 North, Anderson, booked at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
Raymond John Hackney Sr., 42, 1800 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of mental health court.
Andrea Jane Albretsen, 36, Elwood, booked at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, theft.