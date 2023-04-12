Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Tuesday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jenny Lynn Eldridge, 42, Elwood, booked at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, neglect of a dependent.
Ronald Louis McClain Jr., 58, Alexandria, booked at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of pre-trial release.
Amanda Joan Keatts, 39, 400 block of East 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
James Melvin Gosha, 50, 1600 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Mya Marie Rowland, 22, Summitville, booked at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, violation of pre-trial release.
Quenton Rashawd Hendricks, 39, 500 block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Richard Tyrone Flowers III, 23, 2600 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Taquira Antionette Cole, 21, homeless, Anderson, booked at 3 p.m. Tuesday, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, battery, pointing a firearm, intimidation, interference in reporting of a crime and two counts of violation of drug court.
Austin Andrew Cook, 19, 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:50 p.m., Tuesday, domestic battery, strangulation and invasion of privacy.
Walter Michael Adam Gunter, 18, Elwood, booked at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
Andrea Jane Albertsen, 36, Elwood, booked at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, felon in possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle never licensed and probation violation.
Nathan William Stillman, 42, Indianapolis, booked at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Ryan Douglas Bernitt, 35, 5100 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:17 a.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe.