Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Shanda Jo Walker, 44, Muncie, booked at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, operator never licensed and possession of paraphernalia.
Jordan Lynn Reynolds, 33, Greenfield, booked at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Gary Gene Cline, 47, Elwood, booked at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, violation of community sanctions.
Christopher James Clough, 19, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, sexual misconduct with a minor and battery on a public safety official.
Heath Michael Savage, 45, Arcadia, booked at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
William Joseph Salazar, 38, Frankton, booked at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Mark Wayne Chaffin Jr., 32, Elwood, booked at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, theft and two counts of failure to appear.
Tiffany Rene Johnson, 35, Elwood, booked at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and neglect of a dependent.
Raphael D’Anthony Williams, 23, 1200 block of Louise Street, Anderson, booked at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, dealing in marijuana and unlawful carry of a handgun with a prior conviction.
Marquan Day-Aundre Robinson, 27, 1500 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:51 a.m. Thursday, two counts of domestic battery, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of residential entry, two counts of theft and two counts of probation violation.
Brandon Roy Kimbrough, 28, 1100 block of Balfour Road, Anderson, booked at 2:17 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
James Robert Vandaisen Sr., 60, 2900 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 3:25 a.m. Thursday, theft, contempt of court and probation violation.
Brad Allen Jenkins, 30, Elkhart, booked at 5:38 a.m. Thursday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia and hold for another jurisdiction.