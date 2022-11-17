These people were booked into the Madison County jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Dwight David McPherson, 58, homeless, Anderson, booked at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
David Trevino, 46, 1200 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:07 a.m., hold for another jurisdiction.
Christopher Michael Miser, 50, 600 block of College Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Heather Marie Allison, 38, Ingalls, booked at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
David Justin Ball, 34, 2000 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Tom Allen Watson, 62, 1900 block of West 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Raymond John Hackney Sr., 41, 1800 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of domestic battery.
Ryan DeWayne Noel, 43, Alexandria, booked at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, failure to appear and probation violation.
Lucas Cordell Marsh, 31, Indianapolis, booked at 3:27 a.m. Thursday, habitual traffic violator.
Taylor Marie Hubble, 21, 1600 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 5:34 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.