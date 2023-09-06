These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Terri Lee Bell, 25, Fortville, booked at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Dakota James Lauderbaugh, 24, 1800 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Samuel Adair Sutton Jr., 41, 1800 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 1:14 p.m. Monday, three counts of failure to appear and contempt of court.
Anthony Justin Wallace, 39, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, parole violation and violation of suspended sentence.
Blake Alexander Rentas, 18, 3900 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson, booked at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
Sredgfried World, 66, 1100 block of Ranike Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, dealing in cocaine and neglect of a dependent.
Shannon Duane Wooden Jr., 23, Alexandria, booked at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday, violation of drug court.
Jequise Dequan Chatman, 33, 2200 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent.
Rodney Allen DeHart, 59, Elwood, booked at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and violation of sanctions.
Tommy Phillip Sanders Jr., 54, Elwood, booked at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
Sylias Wade Haggard, 35, 3900 block of Charles Street, Anderson, booked at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, violation of adult day reporting.