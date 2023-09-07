Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
John D. Diciero, 67, Muncie, booked at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of invasion of privacy, prior conviction, and hold for another jurisdiction.
Farrish Lamont Brewer, 45, Fort Wayne, booked at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Demetrius Deon Muhammad, 27, Chicago, IL, booked at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, battery.
Ted Antoinio McKinney Jr., 35, Indianapolis, booked at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, battery against a public safety officer.
Nathan James Brady, 33, booked at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday battery.
Joshua William Jones, 42, Westfield, booked at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
John Lee Harp, 71, 3000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, possession of child pornography.
Jacquelyn Nicole Smith, 33, 600 block of College Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Christopher Ross Garner, 34, Elwood, booked at 5 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence, probation violation, two counts of failure to appear, resisting law enforcement, possession of a police radio and possession of paraphernalia.
William Levi Shaffer, 38, Kokomo, booked at 1:36 a.m. Friday, five counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Erika M. Mahaney, 41, Tipton, booked at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.