Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Ryan Michael Canaday, 41, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, unlawful carry of a handgun with a prior felony conviction.
Isaac Jacolby Stewart, 30, 400 block of West 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, intimidation with a deadly weapon, intimidation and neglect of a dependent.
Dustin Allen Evans, 34 1100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Tina Marie Pierce, 43, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Justus Jayshawn Davis, 21, 400 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions.
Elizabeth Caroline Perez, 31, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Brandon Leroy Roberts, 34, Fairmount, booked at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions.
Noah David Franklin Green, 19, Elwood, booked at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions.
Autum Rose Littell, 26, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, violation of drug court.
Travis Michael Hendrix, 25, 900 block of High Street, Anderson, booked at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of drug court.
Jason Anthony Mundy, 36, Elwood, booked at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, violation of drug court.
Roberta Jean Walker, 61, 1600 block of Lindberg Road, Anderson, booked at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, neglect of a dependent.
Derrick Wayne Harris, 43, 1500 block of East 30th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.