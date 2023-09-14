Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Derrious Tarell Moore, 24, Indiana Department of Corrections, Pendleton, booked at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, three counts of battery on a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.
Randy Daniel Munden, 30, Indiana Department of Corrections, Pendleton, booked at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, manufacturing methamphetamine, dealing in controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Reondez Moore, 26, Indiana Department of Correction, Pendleton, booked at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday, battery.
Dustin Wayne Moreland, 34, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of sanctions.
Sherelle Jane Campbell, 29, 1600 block of West 15th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, theft.
Casey Scott Romanowski, 37, 900 block of Park Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation and failure to appear.
Troy Allen Loveall, 41, Pendleton, booked at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, violation of drug court.
Brandon Michael Shoemaker, 26, 100 block of West 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender.
Weston Gage Nuncio, 28, Greenwood, booked at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior conviction, two counts of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and two counts of possession of a syringe.