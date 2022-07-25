ANDERSON — A jail design committee has been appointed by the Madison County Commissioners for the construction of a new jail.
John Richwine, president of the Board of Commissioners, appointed the nine-member committee on Thursday that will be in place for the design phase of the expected construction of a 450-bed jail at an estimated cost of $87 million.
“We want to move forward rapidly,” Richwine said of the jail construction. “We’re now at the point where a committee will be useful.”
He said the committee was named after an earlier study established the need to construct a new jail following the recommendation of architectural firm RQAW.
Last week the Madison County Council approved an appropriation of $5.4 million, the amount raised annually by a income tax approved last year to pay for the jail.
The commissioners awarded a contract in the amount of $1.8 million with RQAW to design the facility.
The committee includes six elected officials and three representatives from the public.
Officials are: Richwine, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Jail Commander Tyler Jugg, County Administrator Tom Ecker, Council members Diana Likens and Anthony Emery.
The public members are local attorney John Ritchison and James Abraham.
The third member will be Mellinger whose term in office ends on Jan. 1. Either Republican John Beeman or Democrat Joey Cole will be appointed as the next sheriff.
Richwine said if the new jail is to include a county morgue, Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott will be added to the committee.
He said if the design for the new jail includes a courtroom, one or more judges will be named to the committee.
“The following individuals were selected because of their experience and knowledge of construction, design and jail operations,” the commissioners announced in a press release. “They will be responsible for providing a jail design within the budget, provide a facility that will meet the county needs today and in the future.”
The committee will work with RQAW on the exterior design, layout of the interior, heating and cooling systems, safety and security systems.
Eric Weflen with RQAW in the feasibility study said the county would need to acquire up to 20 acres of land for the facility.
He recommended a new jail be at least 106,000 square feet with a possible 15,000-square-foot expansion, which is twice the size of the current jail.
Weflen said the county could build one unit of 250 beds and one control room and a second unit with 150 beds with room for a 100-bed expansion.