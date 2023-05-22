ANDERSON — A 27-year-old man died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Scatterfield Road.
The accident took place about 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Scatterfield Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
Christopher Hiday, Alexandria, was southbound on Scatterfield Road when the pedestrian entered the roadway on foot and was struck.
The pedestrian, who is not being identified pending the notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hiday was uninjured. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team determined alcohol was not a factor.
Toxicology test results are pending, and the accident is under investigation.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story when more information is made available.