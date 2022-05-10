ANDERSON — An Anderson couple missing since Sunday have been found by the Anderson Police Department.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Cody Bennett, 21, and Carley Davis, 24, were found at about 2 p.m. Tuesday along County Road 600 West near County Road 200 South on information received by APD.
Mellinger said the couple was found safe but dehydrated and taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Connie Kurtz, director of the Hopewell Center, said they breathed a sigh of relief when the couple was found.
“Our primary concern is the safety of our clients and staff,” she said.
The Hopewell Center assists local people “in overcoming personal hardships and developing new opportunities for growth and independence within the community,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
The Anderson Police Department had issued a Silver Alert on Sunday.
Det. Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said that on Monday an organized search went late into the night and included multiple drone flights, canine units and a detailed search along the White River.
Johnell Hewitt, a caregiver for Bennett, said they were both at the Mill Stream Lane address on Sunday sitting in the living room.
Hewitt said Bennett has been living at the halfway house for two years.
Hewitt said she first noticed they were missing at 4:15 p.m. Sunday and a neighbor reported seeing Davis about 3 p.m. in a wooden area that leads to the White River.
“They never said nothing,” she said. “I thought they were going to go outside on the swings because they were doing that off and on all day.”
Hewitt said Bennett worked at Marshall’s and seemed to love his job and was excited about moving to a new location that would provide more freedom.
“Here we teach them to live on their own,” she said.
Hewitt said Bennett and Davis had been dating for about three weeks.
“She (Davis) was here Saturday for about five hours,” she said. “I figured they were just outside.”
Hewitt said they never talked about going anywhere else.
“I don’t understand why he would leave,” she said. “They didn’t have much money. She left her pocketbook here.”
Agencies providing assistance in the search included the Anderson Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Hamilton County KP Division, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Summitville Fire Department, Edgewood police and fire departments and the Alexandria Fire Department.