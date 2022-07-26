DALEVILLE — Police were still seeking suspects Tuesday in the deadly shooting Friday afternoon of a man near his rural Daleville home.
Randall Coomer, 38, was shot to death after he had a confrontation with the occupants of two vehicles, according to Delaware County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley.
“Initially, his wife was checking the mail and yelled at them (the drivers of the two vehicles) to slow down,” Stanley said. “Then the husband approached the vehicles.”
Coomer confronted the vehicles’ occupants because they were speeding and cussing at people near his house, according to Stanley.
Coomer’s wife was in the home when she heard gunshots and came outside to find her wounded husband about a quarter mile from their home, police said. Medics pronounced Coomer dead at the scene.
The chief deputy could not confirm reports that the vehicles — reportedly a red 2014-2016 Ford Focus and a white 2009-2014 Ford Explorer — were racing but did say that drivers often speed in the area of the shooting, the 12000 block of South Delaware County Road 500 West. Witnesses reported seeing the two vehicles together earlier Friday.
The two vehicles left the scene of the shooting and were last seen southbound on 500 West, police said.
“We believe the (occupants) of the two vehicles knew each other,” Stanley noted Tuesday morning. “We’re still looking for the vehicles. We’ve done multiple interviews and collected evidence.
“We have a couple of witnesses and also surveillance video. I’m pretty confident we’ll have additional information to report within the next 48 hours.”
Police have not released details about the weapon or weapons used in the shooting or about how many times Coomer was shot.
The Delaware County coroner was to perform an autopsy Saturday. Results were not available Tuesday.
“You could call it road rage,” Stanley said Tuesday. “It’s senseless, completely senseless.”