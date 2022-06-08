SUMMITVILLE — The town of Summitville has been declared an emergency and all entrances to town have been blocked by police after a strong storm swept through the town Wednesday evening causing damage.
The town posted on its Facebook page a plea for residents to return to their homes and stay off the streets so emergency crews can work. So far, there have been no reports of injuries in town.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger confirmed that law enforcement administrators were notified of “considerable damage” in Summitville from high winds. No injuries had been reported as of 8:30 p.m.
Mellinger said a sheriff’s deputy at the scene reported less than a dozen structures sustained damage. There were a large number of limbs down, and some trees were heavily damaged, but no injuries had been reported.
Town officials are urging people to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly and medically-challenged to make sure they are OK. First responders are going house-to-house to check on people.
Summitville Town Marshal Thomas Everett confirmed that emergency crews were being divided into two teams to canvass the town and conduct the house-to-house checks. Everett said officials are checking to make sure everyone is OK and see if they have power.
The searches will continue through the night, Everett said.
The current estimate is that the emergency declaration may not be lifted until the early morning hours. People are urged to not enter the town.
Town officials in a social media post also urged residents not to clean up the scene until first responders can document the scene. Officials said that documentation will be needed for insurance purposes.
No determination has yet been made by the National Weather Service Indianapolis office about whether the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.