ANDERSON — Following two deadly shootings this month in the city’s near west side, about 50 people gathered to unite the community in an effort to stop the violence.
This past weekend there were two separate shooting incidents at the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue that killed Landon Hill, 24, dead from a gunshot wound and four others injured.
On June 7 Kiara McCullough, 26, was shot and killed while driving near the intersection of 22nd Street and Arrow Avenue.
Residents gathered Wednesday on a hillside near the scene of the Sunday shootings to call for action by the community to stop the violence.
“I want people to leave here with some relief,” organizer Sa’ra Skipper said. “We don’t have all the answers. This is a community call to action.”
Skipper said the community has to work to make sure that kids are raised right.
“Too many lives have been lost in this town,” she said. “We don’t need this in our community. It takes leaders in all areas of the community to come together and work for the good.”
Skipper said people who see something take place has to speak up.
“We have to do better as a community,” she said. “Kids are being affected by the violence; that is their new normal.”
Minister Shannon Swain Sr. said the gathering was a mission movement.
“We shouldn’t take anything for granted,” he said. “What happened this weekend was a tragedy.”
Swain said the problem is how people are handling situation and there is a pattern of violence going on in the community.
“I’m fearful for what the community will become,” he said. “We need to get back to where people in the community feel safe.”
Swain said change will not happen overnight, but there is a need to start immediately.
Organizer Shannon Swain Jr. said a friend who was at the intersection this past weekend said everyone encountered was carrying a weapon.
“This is a call for action to take the next step,” he said. “People need to be smart in their decision making so everyone gets home safe every day.”
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said people climbing on a police car and smashing bottles is not the image the community wants to convey.
“Parents need to check their children’s phones, social media contacts and check their rooms,” she said. “We need to take responsibility.”
Townsend said if the group gathered Wednesday don’t see each other for the next six months the effort will have failed.
“We need to put out a warning that we won’t let you terrorize our senior citizens and community,” she said.
Townsend said the group needs to gather on a weekly basis at different intersections in the community and the number of concerned people has to increase.
Community member Lindsay Brown said everyone knows each other in the community.
“Action is needed, the violence has to be stopped,” he said. “It’s a matter of life or death.”