INGALLS – An Indianapolis man escaped serious injury in a chain-reaction accident Monday afternoon near the Lapel exit on Interstate 69.
Police cars were dispatched about 12:45 p.m. after the report of a serious crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate, according to Major Joey Cole of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
The accident started when two passenger vehicles crashed at mile marker 214.6, police said. A second crash took place when a 2014 Mercedes-Benz struck the rear of a semi-trailer that had stopped. The Mercedes then spun and struck a second semi-trailer, according to police.
The driver of the Mercedes, James David Sisk, 57, Indianapolis, was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis and was treated for minor cuts and complained of pain, authorities said.
Kenneth L. Williams, 29, Michigan, the driver of one of the semi-tractors, and Ned L. Carmichael, 63, Tipton, the driver of the second semi-trailer, reported no injuries.
Both Williams and Carmichael said they were stopped in the center lane of the interstate as a result of the original crash, according to police.
Both said their semis started rolling forward when they felt the impact from Sisk's vehicle.
Southbound interstate traffic were diverted at exit 214 and back onto the intersection after the interchange with Indiana 13.
Several lanes of the interstate were closed for 90 minutes, but one lane remained open.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department assisted Ingalls Police at the scene.