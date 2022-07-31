2:45 p.m. update: The Elwood police officer slain in a shooting early Sunday morning has been identified as Noah Shahnavaz. More details to follow.
ELWOOD — Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot to death early Sunday morning during a traffic stop, according to the Madison County Prosecutor's office and the Indiana State Police.
Andrew Hanna, chief deputy prosecutor, said Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, Anderson, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Boards was transported to the Hamilton County jail and will be charged with murder with a firearm enhancement as a habitual offender, Hanna said.
Hanna said the prosecutor's office will consider filing for the death penalty after evidence is reviewed. Boards has a lengthy criminal record that includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a weapon at Indiana State Police officers.
Hanna said all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
State police are conducting the investigation, according to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
"You go from being prayerful to being angry," the sheriff said of the shooting.
Here's a description of what happened, according to the state police report:
Just after 2 a.m., Shahnavaz stopped a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North.
The suspect got out of the Buick and fired multiple shots, striking Shahnavaz at least once. The suspect then fled from the scene in the Buick.
Officers from Elwood and Madison County found the wounded Shahnavaz and administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.
Shahnavaz was taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital, where he died.
Just after 2:30 a.m., Hamilton County officers located the Buick and attempted a traffic stop. The Buick continued southbound on State Road 37. Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies pursued the Buick and deployed a tire-deflation device near the area of State Road 37 and 146th street.
The Buick continued southbound on State Road 37 toward Interstate 69. While on Interstate 69, Fishers police employed two "precision immobilization techniques." After the second attempt, the Buick struck the median barrier wall. Officers took the suspect into custody without further incident.
According to the press release, the investigation is ongoing.
Sunday's tragedy marked the second incident in which an Elwood police officer was killed in the line of duty. Willard S. VanHorn was shot to death July 1, 1932, while responding to a burglary.
The last full-time local law enforcement officer to be killed on duty in Madison County was Anderson Police Department officer Frank Levy in 1935.
Auxiliary Anderson police officer Henry Hall died in 1957 as a result of a vehicular assault. State Trooper Roy Jones died in 1979 in an automobile accident while responding to a call for assistance.
This article will be updated.