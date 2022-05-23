LAPEL — The southbound lanes of Interstate 69 have reopened following a pair of crashes that prompted a partial closure of the interstate this afternoon near Lapel.
Officials with the Pendleton post of the Indiana State Police said a pair of crashes near the State Road 13 interchange prompted the closure. For a period, southbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at State Road 13 and at State Road 38 near Pendleton.
Traffic traveling north on the interstate was not impacted by the incidents.
According to information from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes reopened around 2:15 p.m.